US Delegation To Attend Independence Day Celebrations At Red Fort

PM Modi is set to unfurl the national flag and deliver his customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the historic monument.

US Delegation To Attend Independence Day Celebrations At Red Fort. | Photo: ANI

New Delhi: A United States Congressional delegation is set to attend the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on August 15. Providing details, Indian American Congressman Shri Thanedar stated that the American Congressional delegation received an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will be present at the Red Fort. During an interview with the news agency ANI, a US congressman mentioned that they came to Delhi specifically to participate in the Independence Day celebrations following the invitation extended by PM Modi. “Modiji had specifically invited us to come to Delhi to attend the celebration, the anniversary of India’s freedom, and India’s independence. So we are here on the invitation of the prime minister of India,” ANI quoted a US Congressman as saying.

During their visit, the delegation is also scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu and Union cabinet ministers to discuss collaborations in the defence and technological sectors.

“We’ll be meeting with cabinet members and talk about collaboration in defence, innovation, and technology, including automotive technology that would benefit my home state of Michigan and my home district of the city of Detroit,” the congressman told ANI.

Further talking about the bilateral tensions all across the world, the US congressman highlighted India-US friendship as a very significant relationship.

“We see the threat from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Currently, there is so much instability across the globe and also instability in the Indo-Pacific area, and a strong relationship is so important with India,” he said.

Independence Day Celebrations

Independence Day Celebrations will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurling the national flag and addressing the nation from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort on August 15.

As many as 1,800 people from different walks of life, such as farmers, teachers among others, from and across the country have been invited as special guests to attend the celebrations of the country’s most important day at the Red Fort.

This year’s Independence Day celebrations will mark the conclusion of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ festivities. These celebrations were inaugurated by the Prime Minister at Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, on March 2021. They will pave the way for the ‘Amrit Kaal,’ a period culminating in the completion of 100 years of independence in 2047.

Prime Minister Modi has already outlined his government’s ambition to transform India into a developed nation by the conclusion of the ‘Amrit Kaal’ in 2047.

