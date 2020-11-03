As the United States of America readies for polls on Tuesday, special victory prayers were held for Democratic Vice-Presidential nominee Kamala Harris at a temple in her maternal grandfather’s ancestral village in Tamil Nadu. Also Read - US Election 2020: Pro & Anti-Trump Protesters Take to Streets as Results Favour Biden; Police Fear Unrest

"We want her to win the polls, we are praying for her," a local told news agency ANI.

Free idli and sambhar were distributed to all devotees. Posters were also decked on the roads in the village, wishing her luck ahead of the elections.

“From Thulasenthirapuram to America, US vice president candidate contestant from the native origin of Thulasendhirapuram Kamala Harris, we wish her great success,” read posters.

The small village in Tamil Nadu shot to fame after Harris’ nomination as the Democratic vice-presidential candidate for the US elections. According to locals, Kamala’s grandfather hailed from this village and was a diplomat working in several countries. The locals further added that even as the family has spent little time in the village, their family temple is still present in the village.

Born to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, Kamala Harris is the first Black woman and first Asian American to be picked as a vice presidential running mate on a major-party ticket.