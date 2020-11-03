New Delhi: As the much-awaited voting for the United States presidential election finally kicked off on Tuesday, members of the Hindu Sena group offered special prayers for President Donald Trump’s victory in the election. Also Read - Meghan Markle Creates History, Becomes First UK Royal to Cast Vote in US Elections

The activists of the fringe outfit reportedly carried out a special prayer at a temple in Delhi today. The prayer ceremony was held at a temple in East Delhi in the presence of a priest.

As per a India Today report, the workers and supporters of the group performed a 30-minute prayer with Hindu rituals in which they sought blessings for Donald Trump, who is seeking re-election in the US presidential elections.

During the ceremony, chanting of special mantras and a havan was also done. Ved Shastri, the priest told India Today TV that Donald Trump has been the only leader in the world who has been vocal against Islamic radicals and it is time for the world to support him in the US presidential elections.

Meanwhile, the Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta said, “Even for his last election we sought blessings for his victory. This time again we are seeking blessings for Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential elections. His winning will not only be victory for the world, but also for India as US has been a good ally for us against China and Pakistan.”

Few years back, this right-wing group has also celebrated the 71st birthday of Donald Trump at Jantar Mantar and they have also performed prayers ahead of talks between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi this year.