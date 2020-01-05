New Delhi: As the tensions between the US and Iran escalated on Sunday, US Embassy and Consulates in India instructed the US Embassy personnel to remain aware of their surroundings and avoid protests.

“There is heightened tension in Middle East that may result in security risks to US citizens abroad. US Embassy personnel are instructed to remain aware of their surroundings, avoid protests & monitor local media outlets,” US Embassy and Consulates in India said.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump warned Iran of severe consequences if Americans are attacked. He also explained why the US military is the best.

“They attacked us and we hit back. If they attack again, which I would strongly advise them not to do, we will hit them harder than they have ever been hit before,” tweeted the president hours after he warned that the US is ready to attack 52 (the number representing 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago) Iranian sites.

Notably, the tensions between the US and Iran rose after the Pentagon killed the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, General Qassem Soleimani, and six others in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport on Thursday. In the attack, Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was also killed.

On Saturday, two rockets fell near the US Embassy in Baghdad. Simultaneously, two rockets slammed into the Al-Balad airbase where American troops are deployed. This is seen as retaliation from Iran after its army general was Qassem Soleimani was killed in an airstrike near Baghdad airport.