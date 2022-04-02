New Delhi: On late Friday evening, the signboard outside the US embassy, situated at Panchsheel Marg, Chanakyapuri in New Delhi, was defaced with a poster put up with a message for US President Joe Biden.Also Read - India-Australia Trade Deal: How Will It Facilitate Employment, Students, Job Visas | Explained

The poster read, “Unreliable Biden Administration…Stop bullying India…We don’t need you…USA need(s) India against China. We are proud of all disciplined and brave Indian Armed forces…” Also Read - US Has Clearly Distanced Itself From Pakistan: Ex-military Chief

An FIR has been registered against unknown persons. Also Read - India To See 1 Million Jobs In 5 Years, New Opportunities For Chefs, Yoga Instructors To Be Created. Details Here

DCP (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said, “We received information on Friday night regarding the incident. An FIR has been filed under sections of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007. We are carrying out technical surveillance in order to identify and arrest the accused.”

Technical surveillance is being carried out to identify and nab the culprits, said the DCP.

Meanwhile, a right-wing outfit called Hindu Sena has claimed the responsibility for the act. “Today night Hindu Sena activists put up posters at US Embassy near gate No 7 in Delhi. Stop bullying India,” the Hindu Sena tweeted.

Today night Hindu Sena activists put up posters at US Embassy near gate No 7 in Delhi .

Stop bullying India pic.twitter.com/DZhVrnQDWA — Hindu Sena🕉️ (@HinduSenaOrg) April 1, 2022

Vishnu Gupta, the National President of Hindu Sena, in a statement issued on Friday claimed that members of his outfit protested against the “continuous bullying of India by the US President Joe Biden administration.”

“India doesn’t need a history lesson from a country who invaded Yugoslavia and Iraq without even a United Nations’ approval and has destroyed at least a dozen countries for not bending their knee to ‘American Imperialism’,” said Gupta adding that the Biden administration is not in favour of “giving” Veto power to India in the UNSC.