‘J&K an important part of India’: US envoy Sergio Gor during first Kashmir visit since Article 370 abrogation

US envoy Sergio Gor’s Kashmir visit is the first by a US ambassador to the Union Territory since Article 370 was abrogated. It also comes after the 2025 Pahalgam attack, which led to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

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US envoy Sergei Gor with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Image Credit: @USAmbIndia/X

US Ambassador Sergio Gor, during his maiden visit to Srinagar on Wednesday, called Jammu and Kashmir ‘an important part of India’, echoing New Delhi’s position on the Union Territory. Gor made the remarks after meeting J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. His visit is the first by a US envoy to the region since Article 370 was abrogated and the Pahalgam attack took place.

Gor said on X that the discussions with Abdullah centred on his priorities for Jammu and Kashmir and opportunities to expand economic cooperation.

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“We discussed ways to deepen economic collaboration and create opportunities that would mutually benefit both of our nations,” Gor tweeted. Previously, while speaking to the media, Abdullah did not attach much importance to the visit, underlining that “Washington won’t solve Kashmir’s problems”.

Appreciated the opportunity to meet with Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister @OmarAbdullah and to learn more about his priorities. We discussed ways to deepen economic collaboration and create opportunities that would mutually benefit both of our nations. pic.twitter.com/dmLnyBHjc9 — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) August 19, 2026

After meeting the Lieutenant Governor, Gor is set to travel to Ladakh on Thursday. The US envoy’s visit is significant as it comes seven years after the Centre scrapped Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and reorganised it into two Union Territories.

Gor could also hold meetings with trade representatives and members of civil society while in Srinagar, according to speculation. The US envoy is known to have close ties with President Donald Trump, but there is no official word on any such meetings yet.

What makes the US Envoy’s Kashmir visit so important?

Gor’s visit takes place against the backdrop of closer India-US strategic ties and comes soon after his recent interactions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on counter-terrorism.

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Gor’s visit is historic on multiple fronts. For the first time in over 15 years, a serving US ambassador has met a sitting chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir. The previous meeting was in 2011, when then-US envoy Timothy Roemer met Abdullah.

Kenneth Juster was the last US envoy to make a standalone visit to Kashmir, in 2018, soon after the fall of the PDP-BJP government. Gor’s visit is significant as it revives direct engagement between the US envoy and the J&K government.