US halts visa appointments worldwide amid Trump’s immigration H-1B crackdown, application told to…

The reported pause came to light after people who already had visa interviews scheduled received emails informing them that their appointments had been postponed. Applicants were told they would be notified later about a new interview date.

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The United States has reportedly put a temporary hold on visa appointments at its embassies and consulates around the world as the Donald Trump administration steps up its efforts to tighten immigration rules. According to the Financial Times, a State Department official said the move is aimed at restricting access for applicants who are considered likely to depend on US government assistance.

Reuters, meanwhile, reported that a State Department spokesperson said a worldwide training programme has been launched for staff at US embassies and consulates. Visa appointment schedules will be adjusted to accommodate the training, the spokesperson said.

The State Department did not provide details on the training or specify how long the adjustments would last.It said the programme was aimed at helping consular officers screen applicants who could potentially become dependent on US public benefits and ensure that visa applications are evaluated “comprehensively and consistently”.

The reported pause came to light after people who already had visa interviews scheduled received emails informing them that their appointments had been postponed. Applicants were told they would be notified later about a new interview date.

This comes as the Trump administration continues to introduce stricter immigration and visa measures, raising uncertainty for applicants waiting for appointments at US diplomatic missions worldwide.