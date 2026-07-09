US immigration new rule: Your H-1B visa and Green card applications can get rejected over THIS errors; Check details

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will begin enforcing new signature rules for immigration applications from July 10, including H-1B visa petitions and Green Card applications. Under the updated policy, USCIS will accept only handwritten signatures or signatures that are properly reproduced from an original. Applications with copy-pasted, auto-generated, or unauthorised signatures will be rejected or denied, even if they are accepted during the initial filing process.
Explaining the change, USCIS said the new rules are meant to protect the integrity of the immigration system and verify the identity of applicants. “In order to maintain the integrity of the immigration benefit system and validate the identity of benefit requestors, USCIS rejects any benefit request with an improper signature and returns it to the requestor.
USCIS does not provide an opportunity to correct (or cure) a deficient signature. The benefit requestor, however, may resubmit the benefit request with a valid signature. As long as all other filing requirements are met, including payment of the required fee, USCIS may accept the resubmitted benefit request,” the agency said in a statement.
The following will not be accepted:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.