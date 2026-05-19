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Big boost for Indias defence sector as the United States clears a USD 428 million Apache and M777 support package

Big boost for India’s defence sector as the United States clears a USD 428 million Apache and M777 support package

The other package for sale of Apache helicopters' follow-on support services and related equipment is valued at $198.2 million, for which contractors are Boeing and Lockheed Martin.

Apache (File Image)

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Donald Trump-led US administration has cleared two potential foreign military sales to India worth a combined USD 428.2 million. As per the US State Department, the deal will cover follow-on support for AH-64E Apache helicopters and sustainment assistance for M-777 A2 ultra-light howitzers. It is important to note that the package for long-term sustainment support for M-777 A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers, valued at an estimated USD 230 million, include “ancillary items; spares; repair and return; training; technical assistance; field service representative; depot capability; and other related elements of logistics and programme support,”

The proposed agreements were announced by the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs in separate congressional notifications. The principal contractor for the howitzer support package will be BAE Systems. The Indian Army received its first two artillery gun systems from the US in 2017.

The other package for sale of Apache helicopters’ follow-on support services and related equipment is valued at $198.2 million, for which contractors are Boeing and Lockheed Martin.

In a separate notification, the State Department approved a possible $198.2 million sale linked to Apache helicopters. “The US Department of State has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of India for its purchase of Apache Helicopters, follow-on support services and related equipment,” the statement said.

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Notably, both the notifications highlighted that the proposed sales would support Washington’s broader strategic objectives in the Indo-Pacific region.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to strengthen the US-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defence partner which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions,” the State Department said.

India’s capability to improve:

The proposed sales would improve India’s capability to meet current and future threats, strengthen its homeland defence, and deter regional threats. “India will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces,” the statement said.

The State Department also said that the proposed sales “will not alter the basic military balance in the region” and would have “no adverse impact on US defence readiness”.

It is important to highlight that the approvals come at a time when defence cooperation between India and the United States is growing. The military ties have strengthened over the past decade through arms sales, joint exercises, and technology-sharing initiatives.

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