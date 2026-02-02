‘US, India have agreed to trade deal’: Major breakthrough in India-US relations as US President Trump makes big announcement

Home

US President Donald Trump has announced that the US and India have agreed to a trade deal. Scroll down to read more.

US-India trade deal update: In a major breakthrough in India-US relations, US President Donald Trump has made a big announcement claiming that US, India have agreed to trade deal. Notably, India and the US have been engaged in deep discussions around signing a trade deal amid which multiple tariffs were also imposed by the US administration on Indian exports to the US. Here are all the details you need to know about what Donald Trump has said on US-India trade deal.

What Donald Trump said on US-India trade deal?

“It was an Honor to speak with Prime Minister Modi, of India, this morning. He is one of my greatest friends and, a Powerful and Respected Leader of his Country. We spoke about many things, including Trade, and ending the War with Russia and Ukraine. He agreed to stop buying Russian Oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela”, US President Trump said in his social media post.

“This will help END THE WAR in Ukraine, which is taking place right now, with thousands of people dying each and every week! Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a Trade Deal between the United States and India, whereby the United States will charge a reduced Reciprocal Tariff, lowering it from 25% to 18%. They will likewise move forward to reduce their Tariffs and Non Tariff Barriers against the United States, to ZERO”, Trump further said in his post.

Donald Trump-PM Modi hold telephonic conversation

US President Donald Trump spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, apparently in an attempt to address the sharp downturn in the relations between the two countries. US ambassador to India Sergio Gor confirmed the phone conversation in a brief social media post.

The phone conversation took place on a day External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar began a three-day visit to Washington.

“President Trump just spoke with Prime Minister Modi. STAY TUNED,” Gor said.

Why India-US ties have been reeling?

The India-US ties have been reeling under severe stress after Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 per cent including a 25 per cent additional duties for India’s purchase of Russian crude oil.

