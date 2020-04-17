New Delhi: The US has announced that it will work together with India in the fight against the deadly Coronavirus. The collaboration will not just be in the area of COVID-19 therapies and vaccines but also in ensuring that both countries have access to PPEs and Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), reported Times of India. Also Read - Coronavirus: Trump's 'Three-Phase' Approach to Reopen US After COVID-19 Pandemic

"We (US and India) continue to talk about the bigger issues, free and open Indo-Pacific, challenge of China and trade," TOI quoted US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as saying.

"We want to mesh the supply chains that both countries have access to in areas that are important for our national security," Pompeo added.

Earlier, India partially lifted the ban on the export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine after a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump.

India is the biggest manufacturer of the anti-malarial drug that is being touted as ‘game changer’ in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deadly Coronavirus that first emerged in China’s Wuhan city has drastically spread around the world and infected over 2.1 million people globally so far. US has reported 667,000 cases till date, with the death toll nearing 35,000. Until Friday morning, the total number of coronavirus cases in India reached 13,387 with over 437 deaths.