US-Iran Conflict: Big update for Indians stranded in Middle East as IndiGo to operate special flights from....; check details here

IndiGo has planned to operate 10 special relief flights from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to bring back stranded Indian passengers, as stated by the PIB. Scroll down to read the detailed story.

IndiGo special flights: As the airspace tensions are increasing in the Middle East from Saturday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has said that it is closely monitoring the impact of the same on the international flight operations. During this time, the aviation company IndiGo has planned to operate 10 special flights from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to India on March 3, 2026. This comes after the tensions escalated in the region, which left many Indians stranded.

IndiGo to operate 10 special flights from Jeddah

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) issued a press release titled ‘Operational Update – Middle East Airspace Situation’, mentioning that 10 special relief flights have been planned to be operated by the aviation company IndiGo on March 3, 2026. The flights will come all the way from Saudi Arabia to India after getting the required regulatory approvals and the current airspace state. The airline is also coordinating with the Consulate General of India in Jeddah to bring back the stranded passengers. The foreign carriers that operate between India and the Gulf area are also carrying out limited operations, which depend on the operation-based convenience and airspace permissions.

Arrangements for stranded passengers in Jeddah

The ministry also mentioned that the airlines are ensuring the deployment of additional capacity wherever necessary. In addition, it stated that the airline is also working with the foreign aviation authorities very closely, along with the Indian missions residing abroad, so that the passengers can be moved to India with safety.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation in the official release stated, “All airlines have been advised to maintain transparent communication with passengers and ensure adherence to regulatory requirements concerning refunds, rescheduling, and passenger assistance… Passengers are advised to check the latest flight status directly with their respective airlines before proceeding to the airport and to rely only on official sources for updates.”

High-level review meeting

The present situation was reviewed in a high-level meeting of the authorities. The meeting was chaired by the civil aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu and was also attended by the Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha and many seniors.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation stated that it will remain in continuous touch and coordination with the airlines, airports, regulatory bodies, and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) so that the passengers can be brought with safety.

(With inputs from Press Information Bureau)

