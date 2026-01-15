Home

US-Iran conflict: Israel on full alert, India issues advisory to its citizens

The embassy has said that all Indian citizens residing in Israel should exercise extreme caution at this time and fully comply with all the rules and safety measures.

New Delhi: As the war between the USA and Iran seems inevitable, there are growing fears that Israel could also be affected if the situation escalates further. Hence, the Indian Embassy in Israel has issued an important advisory for its citizens residing there. It has advised all Indians to remain vigilant and strictly follow the security instructions issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command. They have also been advised to avoid non-essential travel. A 24×7 helpline number and email ID have also been shared for assistance in case of any emergency.

The embassy has said that all Indian citizens residing in Israel should exercise extreme caution at this time and fully comply with all the rules and safety measures advised by the Israeli government and the Home Front Command, given the prevailing tense situation in the region.

