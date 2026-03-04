Home

US-Iran War: Modi government sets up control room amid rising West Asia region, releases emergency contact numbers

The Modi government has set up a control room in the Ministry of External Affairs in view of the rising tensions in West Asia and the Gulf region.

It is important to note that the Control Room can be contacted from 9 am to 9 pm at:

1800118797 (Toll Free)

+91 11 2301 2113

+91 11 2301 4104

+91 11 2301 7905

Emergency contact numbers of Indian Embassies in the region are:

Bahrain: +973 39418071

Iran: +98 9128109115 / +98 912810910 / +98 912810910 / +98 932179359

Iraq: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899

Israel: +972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378

Jordan: +962 770 422 276

Kuwait: + 965 65501946

Lebanon: +961 76860128

Oman: +968 98282270 (Whatsapp) / 80071234 (Toll free)

Qatar: +974 55647502

Ramallah, Palestine: +970 592916418

Saudi Arabia (Riyadh): +966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234 (toll free)

Saudi Arabia (Jeddah): +966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093

United Arab Emirates: +971 543090571 (Whatsapp) / 800 46342 (Toll free)

