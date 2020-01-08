New Delhi: United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday made an address to the press on Iran’s missile airstrikes earlier today and said that as long as his presidency exists, the US government will never let Iran have a nuclear weapon.
The US-Iran tensions have escalated two-folds after the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani last week. Addressing the nation from White House without taking any questions, Trump said, “As long as I am the President, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.”
Here’s the point by point statement of US President Donald Trump:
- President Trump denied Iran’s claim of 80 American casualties and said that no lives – American or Iraqi – were lost and there was minimal damage at the US military bases in Iraq.
- Trump pointed out that Iran “appears to be standing down” after the airstrikes today morning, adding that the US was ready to embrace peace.
- The US President urged Iran to “abandon its nuclear ambitions” and end its support for terrorism. He said that peace and stability cannot prevail in the Middle East as long as Iran continues to foment terrorism.
- “Soleimani was responsible for the absolute worst atrocities,” Trump asserted. He said that the Iranian general had orchestrated a violent assault on the US embassy in Baghdad and was planning on new attacks. The US stopped him from causing terrorism and Tehran should thank them for it, the US president claimed.
- Trump called for all US allies, that is countries part of the JCPOA should break away from Iran’s nuclear deal. He calls for international cooperation urging Europe, China, Russia and other countries to disband Iran’s nuclear deal.
- Warning Iran of the powers of US force, Trump said that the country was constructing many hypersonic missiles, great military equipment but they have chosen not to use it.
- Donald Trump said that the US did not need the Middle East’s oil supply stating his country had become the largest producer of oil in the world.
- Trump also said that Washington would appeal to NATO to become more involved in the Middle East process.
- Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged for ‘complete cooperation’ with the investigation to look into the Ukrainian plane that crashed in Iran.
- Finally, Trump asserted that Washington would impose “additional punishing” economic sanctions against Iran, as it continues to evaluate responses to Tehran’s aggression.