New Delhi: United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday made an address to the press on Iran’s missile airstrikes earlier today and said that as long as his presidency exists, the US government will never let Iran have a nuclear weapon.

The US-Iran tensions have escalated two-folds after the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani last week. Addressing the nation from White House without taking any questions, Trump said, “As long as I am the President, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.”

Here’s the point by point statement of US President Donald Trump: