New Delhi: A group of US lawmakers on Friday urged India to speak out against Russian President Vladimir Putin for "targeting civilians" in Ukraine. In a phone call with India's top envoy to US Taranajit Singh, the US lawmakers led by Congressman Joe Wilson and Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna, urged New Delhi to condemn Russia's action in Ukraine.

"Appreciated the opportunity to join Wilson in a bipartisan call with Ambassador Sandhu, urging India to speak out against Putin's targeting of civilians in Ukraine. On both sides of the aisle, friends of India are urging India to use its influence for peace," Ro Khanna said in a tweet.

Appreciated the opportunity to join @RepJoeWilson in a bipartisan call with Ambassador @SandhuTaranjitS, urging India to speak out against Putin's targeting of civilians in Ukraine. On both sides of the aisle, friends of India are urging India to use its influence for peace. pic.twitter.com/JpppwyzwP1 — Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) March 17, 2022

Also Read - 15-20 Indians Still Stranded In Ukraine, Providing All Possible Assistance To Evacuate Them, Says MEA

Meanwhile, Congressman Wilson critical that world leaders condemn the atrocities being committed by Putin in Ukraine said it was “critical that world leaders condemn the atrocities being committed by Putin” in Ukraine.

“Grateful to join my colleague in a bipartisan call with the Ambassador of India to the US. It is critical that world leaders condemn the atrocities being committed by Putin in Ukraine,” Wilson tweeted.

Grateful to join my colleague in a bipartisan call with the Ambassador of India to the U.S. It is critical that world leaders condemn the atrocities being committed by Putin in Ukraine. https://t.co/f0bIm8ygTH — Joe Wilson (@RepJoeWilson) March 17, 2022

This is for the second time in two days that US lawmakers have urged India to condemn Russia over its military offensive against Ukraine.

A day earlier, two lawmakers Ted W Lieu and Tom Malinowski, had urged India to condemn Russia. “Though we understand India’s relationship with Russia, we are disappointed with your government’s decision to abstain from the UN General Assembly’s March 2 vote,” they had said in a letter to Sandhu.

Early this week, Indian-American Congressman Ami Bera had expressed his disappointment over India abstaining at the UN vote against Russia. “Even worse, India is now reportedly looking to bypass international sanctions and buy Russian oil at a steeply discounted rate, potentially giving Putin an economic lifeline at a time when the Russian economy is reeling from international sanctions,” Bera had said in a statement.

