‘Today POTUS, Tomorrow LOTUS’: US Midterm results trigger political war between Congress and BJP

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections early next year, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi cited Muslim candidate Abdul El-Sayed's victory in the Michigan Senate race to take a swipe at both the BJP and the Samajwadi Party.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/us-midterm-results-lotus-potus-donald-trump-president-rahul-gandhi-narendra-modi-white-house-bjp-congress-republican-democrats-aimim-aap-shiv-sena-8542381/ Copy

US Midterm results trigger political war between Congress and BJP

New Delhi: The US midterm elections results have sparked major political reactions in India as well. The opposition parties have now started drawing parallels between the Democrats’ victory in both chambers of the US Congress and the political setback suffered by President Donald Trump, suggesting that the BJP could face a similar electoral fate in India.

According to the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and AIMIM, the US midterm election results reflect growing resistance against right-wing forces across the world. On the other hand,the ruling BJP, has dismissed the Opposition’s claims, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s political standing remains strong and unshaken.

Who Said What?

Congress MP Pawan Khera said, “Why did this happen to Trump? In America, he is their Modi, and here, we have India’s Trump. What happened there is going to happen here as well. They too will be voted out through elections.”

Former AAP spokesperson, Priyanka Kakkar, who recently joined the Congress, lauched a scathing attack against BJP in a post on X. Referring to the BJP’s election symbol, she wrote, “Today POTUS (President of the United States), tomorrow LOTUS.” Through this slogan, she drew a parallel between the political future of the US President and that of the BJP.

Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal said that the winds of change were blowing. Several other party leaders also widely shared Kakkar’s slogan. Congress MP Kumari Selja said the US midterm election results demonstrate that voters eventually act against the concentration of power.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh linked developments in the US to the Centre’s efforts to implement simultaneous elections in India. In a social media post, he alleged that Prime Minister Modi wants to introduce the ‘One Nation, One Election’ policy because he fears that the BJP could suffer a similar midterm setback in state elections. In Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut shared an AI-generated video showing Trump being thrown into a bin labelled ‘Hazardous Waste’.

‘Abdul Will No Longer Lay Carpets’

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled for early next year, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi invoked the election of Muslim candidate Abdul El-Sayed to the US Senate from Michigan to target both the BJP and the Samajwadi Party.

Owaisi said, “Abdul has made it to the Senate in Michigan. What do the BJP leaders say? They say Abdul repairs punctures. The Samajwadi Party leaders say Abdul will lay carpets. We are telling you that in a democracy, Abdul has become a senator. So, now in Uttar Pradesh, Abdul will not bow his head before anyone. Instead, he will become an MLA.”

BJP Hits Back

The BJP dismissed the Opposition’s enthusiasm over the US election results and responded with its own slogan. The message was clear: US presidents may come and go, but the Lotus will remain, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not going anywhere.