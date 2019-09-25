New Delhi: US President Donald Trump’s calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘Father of India’ has not gone down well with many political leaders, specially his critics. Moreover, social media is too overflowing with tweets and reactions. And one of the Indian politicians showing his outrage against Trump’s statement is All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

He, on Wednesday, criticised Trump’s statement saying, the US President is unaware of India’s rich legacy and that’s why he gave Gandhi’s title to PM Modi. He added that the US President has insulted Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy and this clearly shows his illiteracy. He further went on to say that PM Modi should be gracious enough to come out and issue a clarification about Trump’s statement.

While Asaduddin Owaisi doesn’t seem to be happy with the ‘title’ given to PM Modi by Trump, there are few who are really appreciating the comment and being joyful about an international leader of importance praising India’s Prime Minister.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, on Wednesday, commented that Indians who do not find Donald Trump’s statement, an element of being proud, should question their nationality. According to him, hearing a respectable remark about Prime Minister from a foreign power should be a thing of feeling proud rather than something to be criticized. “Therefore, everyone must come forward irrespective of their political affiliation and appreciate such a remark,” he said.

Notably, Donald Trump, during the ‘Howdy Modi’ event, compared PM Modi with American singer Elvis Presley, while praising him for his efforts in making India a better place to live.

He mentioned that Modi, just like a father, has brought everyone together and done a fantastic job, therefore, he may be called as the ‘Father of India’.

The event was organised in Texas for the bilateral talks between India and the United States. Post this event, on Wednesday, Modi met Trump at the UN headquarters in New York. In the meeting, Trump talked about soon signing a trade deal with India. If that happens, it will be definitely a boost for the economy of India.