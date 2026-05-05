  • Home
  • News
  • US President Trump congratulates PM Modi for BJPs historic victory in West Bengal Assembly Elections

US President Trump congratulates PM Modi for BJP’s historic victory in West Bengal Assembly Elections

US President Donald Trump has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his "historic and decisive" election victory.

Published date india.com Updated: May 5, 2026 9:35 PM IST
email india.com By Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com
US President Trump congratulates PM Modi for BJP's historic victory in West Bengal Assembly Elections
PM Modi- File image

West Bengal Assembly Elections: In a big development, US President Donald Trump has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his “historic and decisive” election victory, a White House spokesman said on Tuesday.

“Just last month on their phone call, President Trump expressed to Prime Minister Modi his admiration and how lucky India is to have him as its leader,” White House Spokesman Kush Desai told PTI.

“The President congratulates Prime Minister Modi on this recent, historic, and decisive election victory,” he added.

On Monday, the BJP scripted history by securing more than two-thirds majority in the West Bengal assembly polls, ending the 15-year rule of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The party also retained Assam for a third term.

Add India.com as a Preferred SourceAdd India.com as a Preferred Source

About the Author

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist with over five years of experience specializing in the intersection of Indian politics, global economics and business trends. Known for translating complex policy ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.