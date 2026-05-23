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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets PM Modi: What issues were discussed?

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets PM Modi: What issues were discussed?

According to the schedule, following his meeting with PM Modi, Marco Rubio will hold a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar.

(Image: X/@USAmbIndia)

New Delhi: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, currently on a visit to India, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. During the meeting, discussions were held on several key issues. Marco Rubio extended an invitation to PM Modi to visit the White House. Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and other senior officials were also present at this meeting.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor shared photographs of the meeting on X. He wrote: “Great to join @SecRubio for a meeting with Prime Minister @narendramodi. We had a productive discussion on ways to deepen U.S.-India cooperation across security, trade, and critical technologies – areas that strengthen both our nations and advance a free and open Indo-Pacific. India is a vital partner to the United States!”

Great to join @SecRubio for a meeting with Prime Minister @narendramodi. We had a productive discussion on ways to deepen U.S.-India cooperation across security, trade, and critical technologies – areas that strengthen both our nations and advance a free and open Indo-Pacific.… pic.twitter.com/0bO3d7jYTa — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) May 23, 2026

Earlier, Sergio Gor had stated that Secretary of State Marco Rubio has arrived in India with a clear message during this visit—one considered to be among the most significant engagements of the “Trump 2.0” era. India remains indispensable to America’s success in the 21st century. The true test of strategic partnerships lies in how both sides resolve differences and expand their common ground. From trade, technology, AI, and supply chains to defense and energy, Washington and New Delhi stand to gain far more by working together than by acting in isolation.

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It is worth noting that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has arrived in India for a four-day visit. The Ministry of External Affairs has released the itinerary for Rubio’s four-day tour of India. According to the schedule, following his meeting with PM Modi, Marco Rubio will hold a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar at Hyderabad House in Delhi on Sunday, May 24, at 11:30 AM. Later that same day, at 6:20 PM, he will attend the Independence Day celebrations at the US Embassy.

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