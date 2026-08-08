US Vice President JD Vance calls PM Modi, discusses strategic, deepening India-US relations

PM Modi posted on X: “Received a phone call from US Vice President JD Vance. We discussed ways to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership across key areas. Warmly congratulated him and the Second Lady on the birth of their son and conveyed best wishes to the entire family. @VP @JDVance.”

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New Delhi: US Vice President JD Vance on Saturday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders discussed new avenues to further deepen and strengthen India-US strategic ties.

PM Modi posted on X: “Received a phone call from US Vice President JD Vance. We discussed ways to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership across key areas. Warmly congratulated him and the Second Lady on the birth of their son and conveyed best wishes to the entire family. @VP @JDVance.”