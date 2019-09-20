New Delhi: Ahead of his departure to the US for a week-long visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the much-talked-about trip will give him an excellent opportunity to interact with a number of global leaders. Taking to microbloging site Twitter, PP Modi said India will be hosting interactions with leaders of the Pacific Island States, and leaders of the CARICOM group.

The PM said his upcoming US visit would include various high-level programmes which will strengthen India’s bilateral relationship with the US. “My upcoming USA visit would include various high-level programmes that would further cement India’s ties with USA, important multilateral events and interactions with the Indian community as well as business leaders. Here are the details,” he said.