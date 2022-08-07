LCA Tejas: There was a time when the Indian Armed Forces had to rely on imported weaponry and equipment to meet the demands. But now, other countries, including the USA and Australia have shown keen interest in purchasing the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas. This information was given by Minister of State for Defense Ajay Bhatt in the Parliament on Friday, August 5. The USA, Australia, Indonesia, Egypt, Argentina, and the Philippines are among six countries, which have shown interest in India’s Tejas aircraft while Malaysia has already shortlisted the jet under its acquisition program.Also Read - Dick Cheney Calls Donald Trump 'Coward', 'Greatest Threat To Republic'

Initial tender received from Royal Malaysian Air Force

Malaysia has already shortlisted Tejas under its acquisition programme, the government said on Friday. Replying to a question in Lok Sabha on Tejas, Bhatt said the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) responded to a Request for Information (RFI) or initial tender received from Royal Malaysian Air Force in February 2019.

Subsequently, the HAL responded in October 2021 to a Request For Proposal (RFP) issued by Malaysia for 18 aircraft, adding the twin-seater variant of the Tejas was offered.

Tejas for Indian Air force

Tejas, manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), is a single-engine multi-role fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-risk air environments. In February last year, the defence ministry sealed a Rs 48,000 crore deal with HAL for the procurement of 83 Tejas light combat aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Minister of State for Defense Ajay Bhatt also said that the government has proposed to manufacture a stealth fighter jet and the “autonomous flying wing technology demonstrator” has been successfully tested by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).