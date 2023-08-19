Home

USA Sends Back Indian Students Amid Allegations Of Visa Irregularities, Warned Of ‘Serious Legal Action’

Most of the students who have been sent back were going to study at the University of Missouri and South Dakota.

A student who was turned back from Atlanta reported that immigration officials were behaving strangely and at times not even answering questions. (File/PTI)

Indian Students Sent Back From America: America has reportedly sent back 21 Indian students to India in a single day. According to media reports, the reason cited for this step is “irregularities in visa and documents”. These 21 students are from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. On their part, the students claim that all their documents were complete, and they were going to America after getting admission to their respective colleges.

According to The Economic Times, immigration officers at the airports of Atlanta, Chicago, and San Francisco checked the documents of the students. After this, they were also detained for some time and then asked to return. The students said that they were not given any reason for asking them to go back. Because of this, the students felt that there was something lacking in their documents.

Students Warned Of Serious Legal Action

No statement has been issued by the US government or the Government of India on this issue. According to The Hindu, this incident took place between 12 and 16 August. The students, who were sent back without any reason, said that their mobile phones and WhatsApp chats were also checked by the authorities.

Also, their laptops and social media accounts were also checked. Apart from this, the students were also asked to quietly go back from the country and not protest the move otherwise serious legal action would be taken against them. Most of the students who have been sent back were going to study at the University of Missouri and South Dakota.

At the airport, the students were asked questions related to their studies, visa interviews, loan, and the consultants from whom they had taken help for admission. They were then kept in custody and sent back on a flight to Delhi the next day.

Immigration Officer Accused Of Inappropriate Behaviour

At present these students have returned to India. Talking to the media, they said that foreign students who are sent back immediately from America are banned for the next 5 years. In such a situation, these students are worried about their future. A student who was turned back from Atlanta reported that immigration officials were behaving strangely and at times not even answering questions.

According to The Hindu, the student claimed that this action was taken despite all the documents being verified and approved by the embassy and the university. Thousands of students had left for studies abroad from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in the past weeks. Airport officials and police said that due to the large gathering of students on Independence Day, an advisory was also issued regarding the passengers accompanying them.

