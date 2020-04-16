New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday rubbished the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) for criticisng India’s handling of COVID-19 patients based on a “misguided” report stating religious segregation. Also Read - COVID-19: Only 17 New Cases From Delhi, 1 From Kerala. Is the Curve Flattening?

Expressing concerns, the US Commission was referring to a media report that falsely mentioned that a government-run hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat was segregating coronavirus patients on the basis of their religious identities.

"As if its peremptory commentary on religious freedom in India is not enough, the USCIRF is now spreading misguided reports on the professional medical protocols followed to deal with spread of COVID-19 in India," MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

Srivastava said that the USCIRF “must stop adding religious colour to our national goal of fighting the pandemic and distract from larger efforts”.

He stated that no patients were being treated differently in the civil hospital on the basis of religion, as clarified by the Gujarat government.

The USCIRF had criticised the central government in a tweet alleging that a Hindu-Muslim divide was visible in the treatment of patients. “Such actions only help to further increase ongoing stigmatization of Muslims in #India and exacerbate false rumors of Muslims spreading #COVID19,” it had said in the tweet.

The USCIRF had earlier also criticised India on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.