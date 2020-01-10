New Delhi: A day after his central security cover was removed, DMK chief MK Stalin on Friday thanked the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for providing him security and sarcastically asked the government to use the force to keep students in universities safe.

On Thursday, the centre had revoked Z+ security cover of both the DMK chief, as well as that of Tamil Nadu deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

On his official Twitter account, Stalin wrote: “I wholeheartedly thank each and every one of the CRPF personnel for providing security cover for me over the past many years. I urge the government to utilize CRPF personnel to protect universities and students from those perpetrating violence in the name of religion.”

This was in reference to the mob attack on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Sunday in which more than 30 people, mostly teachers and students of the university, including students union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured in the attack.

Stalin was among a host of opposition politicians to have condemned the attack on JNU students. “Shocked to see visuals of masked miscreants attacking JNU students inside the campus. DMK condemns rising incidents of violence against students within universities in the aftermath of the Citizenship Amendment Act,” he had tweeted.

Under the Z+ security cover, the DMK chief had 18-20 armed CRPF personnel guarding him. According to reports, the decision revoke the central security cover of both Stalin and O Panneerselvam was taken after a threat assessment was carried out by central security agencies and approved by the central government.

The withdrawal of Stalin’s security cover has been condemned by the DMK.