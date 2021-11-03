New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a review meeting on vaccination drive with district magistrates of over 4 0 districts and urged them to take the drive to door-to-door. He also stressed that there is a need to adopt innovative ways to increase vaccination in districts with low coverage.Also Read - PM Modi to Meet DMs of 40 Districts with Low Covid Vaccination Coverage Today

During the review meeting, PM Modi urged the district officials to take the help of local religious leaders to spread awareness about COVID-19 vaccines and fight rumours.

"You have a major challenge of 'rumour' & 'misconception among people'. As we go ahead, perhaps we'll see these challenges in concentrated areas. A big solution is to make as many people aware as possible," PM Modi said at the review meet.

Doors of all those houses will be knocked where people still don't have protection of double dose. So far, you arranged for people to come to vaccination centres & have safe vaccination. We'll now have to go to every house with the spirit of 'Har ghar teeka, ghar ghar teeka': PM

The Prime Minister made the remarks at a meeting, held via video conferencing, with district magistrates of over 40 districts having low vaccination coverage.

PM Modi asserted that the COVID-19 vaccination drive needed to be taken door-to-door and asked officials of districts having low inoculation to adopt innovative ways to boost the campaign.

“Doors of all those houses will be knocked where people still don’t have protection of double dose. So far, you arranged for people to come to vaccination centres and have safe vaccination. We’ll now have to go to every house with the spirit of ‘Har ghar teeka, ghar ghar teeka’,” PM Modi said.

Pointing out that he recently met Pope Francis at the Vatican City, the Prime Minister said special emphasis was needed on taking message of religious leaders spreading awareness and encouraging the vaccination drive to the people.

“So far you’ve been working to take people to vaccination centres, now it’s time to reach every house and work with ‘har ghar dastak’ campaign,” he said.

Ensure that the first dose is given to unvaccinated people, but also give equal attention to second dose, the prime minister told the officials.

The districts in focus at the meeting were those with less than 50 per cent coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of vaccine.

The 40 districts are spread across Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and Meghalaya, among other states, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Chief ministers of the states, including Maharashtra’s Uddhav Thackrey and Chhattisgarh’s Bhupesh Baghel, were present at the meeting.