New Delhi: Use of diesel generators (other than emergency services) has been banned from today onwards i.e. October 15 in Delhi and the NCR by the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA).

The cities where the ban has been levied include Noida, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Sonipat, Panipat, Bahadurgarh in Haryana.

In September, the EPCA asked Delhi and its adjoining areas to start implementing the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) from October 15.

Meanwhile, the national capital is gearing up for round three of the Odd-Even scheme, which will be in force for 12 days between November 4 and 15. During the period, vehicles will ply alternately on odd and even dates as per their registration numbers.

Further officials on October 13 said that Gurugram may implement the rationing plan when the air quality in the city deteriorates to the ‘severe plus’ or ‘emergency’ category. Speaking to a leading daily, Deputy commissioner Amit Khatri had said that they were not ruling out the possibility of implementing the scheme in Gurugram.

Due to change in wind direction, and the stubble-burning season in the neighbouring states coinciding with Diwali, the pollution level tends to go up in Delhi, bringing the air quality down significantly.

To combat the hazard, the AAP government has drafted a seven-point plan this year. The government will also procure five to six million pollution masks, besides starting a tree planting challenge to increase green cover. It will distribute plants, deploy volunteers to control wood-burning during winters, with special provisions for 12 pollution hotspots across the city.