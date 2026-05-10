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Use petrol, diesel with restraint: PM Modi warns people amid ongoing tensions in West Asia

‘Use petrol, diesel with restraint’: PM Modi warns people amid ongoing tensions in West Asia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated development projects in Hyderabad and urged people to use petrol, diesel, and gas products with restraint. Scroll down for details.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Image: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched development projects of almost Rs 9,400 crore in Telangana at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) on May 10, i.e., Sunday. During his address, he urged that at present, usage of petrol, diesel, and gas should be done with restraint. This comes at the time of the West Asian crisis, when there have been global oil disruptions.

PM Modi inaugurates new oil terminal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated many development projects in Telangana and said, “The inauguration of the new Indian Oil terminal in Malkapur is a major step in India’s energy security. This terminal will help strengthen supply chains and meet the growing energy needs of Telangana.”

“In the last few years, India has reached among the top countries in solar power. Unprecedented progress has been made in ethanol blending with petrol. We have focused extensively on LPG coverage and CNG to combat the global energy crisis. However, the need of the hour is to use petrol, diesel and gas with utmost restraint,” he added.

The event was attended by Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and many others.

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PM Modi on using petro products with restraint

PM Modi highlighted that “the need of the hour is also to use petrol, gas, diesel and such things with great restraint. We have to use imported petro products only as per need. This will not only save foreign exchange but reduce the adverse impact of war.”

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Later, he instituted Sindhu Hospital in Hyderabad and called it a ‘commendable’ effort for improving the basic amenities across health.

Alongside this, he inaugurated the four-laning of National Highway-167 from Gudebellur to Mahabubnagar in the Hyderabad-Panaji Economic Corridor, along with the Zaheerabad Industrial Area in the Sangareddy district.

(With inputs from PTI)

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