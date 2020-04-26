New Delhi: Asking its essential service staff to be careful while using the mobile phones, the Maharashtra government has issued a new guideline urging the staff to use speaker mode always so that there is no contact between the surface of the phone and the face. The objects which are touched often, such as door handles and taps, should be disinfected every two-three hours with a liquid containing one per cent sodium hypochlorite, the notification said. Also Read - Coronavirus: In 98 Buses, Madhya Pradesh Brings Back 2,400 Labourers Stranded in Gujarat

With some of its employees testing positive for coronavirus, the Maharashtra government has come out with this new circular stressing the importance of social distancing, hygiene and wearing of protective gear. Some government staff involved in the maintenance of essential services in the state have tested positive for the disease, the circular issued by the public health department said.

Employees should wear masks, hand gloves and if necessary, aprons, and ensure that soap, water and hand sanitisers (with at least 60 per cent alcohol) are available at workplaces, it added.

“Wash your hands applying soap and with water for at least 20 seconds before beginning your daily work. Use hand gloves then. Do not touch (your) face, eyes, nose and mouth. Avoid putting hand gloves in pockets,” the circular said.

“Take bath using soap and water immediately after reaching home if there is no facility to take bath at office or place of duty,” the circular said.

Sanitation, health and police department officials and staff should use personal protection equipment, it said.

“All officials and staff should not use or handle each other’s mobile phones, handkerchiefs, water bottles, glasses, etc,” the circular said.

“All department heads should ensure supply of the personal protection kit, hand gloves, apron, jacket, masks, soap and sanitisers as per requirement, it said.

(With PTI Inputs)