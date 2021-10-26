Mumbai: A 54-year-old man in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district has left authorities surprised after he staged his own death by killing a destitute man in order to claim a life insurance policy worth $5 million (Rs 37.5 crore) with a US-based insurance firm. The man, Prabhakar Bhimaji Waghchaure reportedly tried to use a cobra as a “murder weapon” for faking his death, however, his plot was unraveled when the insurance firm sent an investigator to make inquiries and gather information around his death. And, soon after the authorities found out that the man actually staged his death and killed another innocent man for the insurance claim, Ahmednagar police immediately arrested the accused and four of his accomplices.Also Read - Jharkhand: 7 Children Drown In Pond During 'Karma Puja’ Festivities, PM Modi Expresses Grief

According to a report by The Indian Express, police said that Waghchaure had been living in the US for the past 20 years, and after returning to India in January, he started living at Rajur village in Ahmednagar district. On April 22, the Rajur police station received a report from the local government hospital about Waghchaure’s death. And, when a police constable went to the hospital, a man who identified himself as Waghchaure’s nephew, Praveen, along with another Rajur resident Harshad Lahamge, identified the body as that of Waghchaure’s. Also Read - Horrific! Couple Abducted From Delhi, Killed In MP, Bodies Dumped In Different States, Say Police

Preliminary medical reports showed the cause of death was a snakebite and the body was handed over to the nephew for last rites to be performed. However, mastermind Waghchaure’s plot began to unravel when officials from the insurance firm investigating his life insurance claim contacted Ahmednagar authorities seeking more details on his death. Also Read - Viral Video: Hissing King Cobra Emerges From Scooty's Handle, Terrifying Rescue Video Goes Viral | Watch

Following this, when the local police initially visited Waghchaure’s house in Rajur, a neighbor said she had not heard of any snakebite incident but had seen an ambulance come to the house at the specified time of the alleged incident. Later, when police contacted Lahamge, he claimed that Praveen(so-called nephew of Waghchaure) had died of Covid.

After police were unable to trace any relative of the deceased, they started the investigating by looking into Waghchaure’s call records, and this revealed that not only was he alive, he also had posed as Praveen at the hospital. Soon afterward, Waghchaure was tracked down and placed under detention.

Speaking to the media, Ahmednagar SP Manoj Patil said, “The insurance claims investigator had started digging deep into the claim on Waghchaure’s death because he had fraudulently claimed the death of his wife for a life insurance claim in 2017. His wife is alive… Waghchaure and other conspirators hatched an elaborate plan. The probe has revealed that they procured a cobra from a snake rescuer. They found a homeless person, with similar looks as that of Waghchaure, and had killed him with the bite of the cobra. Waghchaure himself posed as his nephew Praveen and reported the snakebite death.”

Patil added, “We have now arrested Waghchaure and his four accomplices. Waghchaure has promised Rs 35 lakh to the other suspects. We are also contemplating action against the snake rescuer from whom the suspect procured the cobra.”

The destitute man whose body was used in the fraud has now been identified as Navnath Yashwant Aanap (50), who had been living in the same area.

The police investigation has revealed that just days ahead of staging his death, Waghchaure shifted to a new residence in the district. On April 22, the accused forcefully took the homeless man Aanap to a secluded location where a snake handler identified as Harish Kulal induced the cobra to bite Aanap on the toe. And, after he died, Aanap’s body was taken to Waghchaure’s residence, where an ambulance was called.

Later, Waghchaure, posing as Praveen, identified the body in the hospital, and the last rites were performed with only the suspects in the case, i.e. two of his relatives — Sandeep Talekar and Prashant Chaudhary and Lahamge (the neighbor). The police officials further stated that days after receiving the death certificate, Waghchaure moved the US-based firm for the life insurance claims on behalf of his family.