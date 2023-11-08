‘Using My Pet As An Excuse’: Mahua Moitra’s Ex-Partner Dehadrai Accuses Mahua Moitra Of Trespassing, Intimidation’

Moitra is currently at the centre of a 'cash-for-query' controversy. The allegations against her, made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey based on information shared by Dehadrai, are being looked into by the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha.

Nishikant Dubey has accused Mahua Moitra of asking questions in the House in exchange for favours and money from a businessman.

New Delhi: Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai on Tuesday levelled new allegations and lodged a complaint with Delhi Police against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and accused her of “trespassing”. According to the complaint filed by Dehadrai at Hauz Khas police station, Moitra had gone to his residence on November 5 and November 6. “Given her (Moitra) past history of filing fraudulent criminal complaints against me, and falsely alleging offences such as trespass, and criminal intimidation, thereafter withdrawing the same in writing, it is a grave cause of concern to me.”

“I have previously informed the commissioner of police on October 19 and then on October 21 regarding this fraudulent and bogus complaints which Moitra had foisted on me with the objective of using them as leverage to force or compel me to hand over the custody of my pet dog, and I have also flagged to the commissioner the very serious threat to my life which I anticipate on account of the complaints filed by me with CBI against Moitra and her associates,” Dehadrai wrote in his complaint.

He alleged that Moitra was using his pet as an “excuse to come personally” to his residence in a bid to intimidate him. He said that Moitra went to his house ‘uninvited’. He said Delhi Police should investigate the matter and register an FIR under appropriate provisions of law against Moitra and take necessary action. He also demanded that security be provided to him.

“I have also flagged to the Commissioner the very serious threat to my life which I anticipate on account of the Complaints filed by me with CBI against Mahua Moitra and her associates/ accomplices (Complaints dated 21.10.2023 and 19.10.2023,” he stated. “Thus, seen in this context, her arriving at my residential premises is a grave cause for concern as it intimidates my staff and also raises an important question as to why someone who claims an acrimonious past with me would deliberately arrive at my residence – that too, consecutively and two days in a row,” he further penned down.

Moitra is currently at the centre of a ‘cash-for-query’ controversy. The allegations against her, made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey based on information shared by Dehadrai, are being looked into by the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha. The TMC MP had earlier dismissed the charges as a ‘jilted ex’s lies’, a reference to Dehadrai.

Hiranandani, in an affidavit, has admitted to giving bribes to Mahua so that she could ask questions to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, the TMC MP has questioned the authenticity of the affidavit and has alleged that the businessman was coerced to file the affidavit.

Moitra has accepted that she shared the mail ID and password with Hiranandani but said that there was no quid pro quo involved and it was normal for MPs to let others use their parliament logins. Moitra also expressed her desire to cross-examine alleged “bribe giver” Hiranandani, who submitted an affidavit to the committee “without offering substantial evidence”.

Read more on Latest India News on India.com.