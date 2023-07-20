Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
‘Using Women As Instruments To Perpetrate Violence Unacceptable’, Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognizance
Manipur Violence: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Union and State government to take steps against the videos of women being stripped and paraded in Manipur.
