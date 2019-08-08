New Delhi: Congress leader and son of Maharaja Hari Singh, Dr Karan Singh on Thursday issued a statement on the revocation of Article 370 and remarked that he does not agree with a blanket condemnation of some developments.

Karan Singh is the son of the former ruler of Jammu and Kashmir.

Welcoming the status of Union Territory for Ladakh, Singh added that political dialogue must continue in Kashmir to help resolve the issue.

“It is unfair to dismiss the two main regional parties as being anti-national. Their workers have over the years made heavy sacrifices, and besides both of them have been from time to time allies of governments at the Centre… ” his statement read.

Dr Karan Singh, Congress leader&son of Maharaja Hari Singh, on abrogation of Article 370: Ladakh’s emergence as a Union Territory is to be welcomed…Gender discrimination in Article 35A needed to be addressed…My sole concern is to further welfare of all sections®ions of J&K pic.twitter.com/0w3ys484PC — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019

He emphasised that efforts should be streamlined to help Jammu and Kashmir attain full statehood as soon as possible so that its people can enjoy the political rights available to the rest of the country.

Meanwhile, the Congress which was split over the abrogation of Article 370 relating to Jammu and Kashmir, presented a united front at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Wednesday.

A senior Congress leader who participated in the CWC meeting – the party’s top decision-making body – on Tuesday, said that leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia, Deepender Singh Hooda and others, who have spoken against the party line, were on the back foot during the meeting.

However, he said even Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, outgoing party chief Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra avoided speaking directly against the government’s move to revoke Article 370 from J&K but criticised the BJP-led NDA government for the way in which it was done without following procedures.