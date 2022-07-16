Free COVID Booster Dose: People in the age group of 18 to 59 years can get a COVID booster dose for free. Aimed at boosting the uptake of Covid precaution doses, the new vaccine drive has been launched as part of the government’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. Initially, this dose was given at an interval of 9 months. Now it can be given after 6 months.Also Read - Is Omicron Subvariant BA.5 Stronger Than COVID Vaccines? Find Out.

Here, we share with you the answers to all the relevant questions related to the booster dose.

Question: What is meant by free booster dose?

Answer: In studies conducted by many international institutions including the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), it has been found that the level of antibodies in the body decreases after about 6 months of taking both doses of the COVID vaccine. Whereas the immune response increases with the booster dose. Therefore, it is necessary to take a booster dose. Experts also believe that it is necessary to take a booster dose to avoid COVID. Also Read - Scientists Develop New Mechanism To Inactivate COVID-19 Virus, Block Entry Into Cells

Question: From when will the free booster dose be available for free?

Answer: Free booster dose has been started from 15th July. This facility will be available only for 75 days.

Question: From where will the free booster dose be taken?

Answer: Free booster dose will be given only at government centers. If you get a booster dose at a private hospital or center, then you will have to pay for it.

Question: How much will it cost to get a booster dose at a private hospital or center?

Answer: At private hospitals, the total cost of getting a booster dose is between Rs 350-400. Remember that as per government guidelines, private hospitals cannot charge more than Rs 150 service charge for a booster dose.

Question: Which vaccine will be given if the booster dose is given for free?

Answer: The same vaccine which you have taken for the first 2 doses will be given as the booster. That is, if the first 2 doses of Covishield have been given, then Covishield booster dose will be given. If the initial 2 doses of Covaxin have been taken, then Covaxin booster dose will be given.

Question: Do I have to re-register to take the booster dose?

Answer: No. According to the Ministry of Health, there is no need to re-register for the booster dose or precaution dose.

Question: What do I have to do to get the free booster dose?

Answer: An account will be created on the CoWin portal for the first and second doses. You will get a message from CoWin after 6 months to get the second dose. Click on the link in that message and you can book your slot for the vaccine. According to the Ministry of Health, the offline slot can also be booked for the booster dose.

Question: Are there any serious side effects of taking the free booster dose?

Answer: Only a few people have the problem of serious allergies due to this. Some also have trouble breathing, low BP, swelling of the throat, or rashes.

Question: When can I get the first booster dose?

Answer: Six months after the second dose of the vaccine you can get the first booster dose.

Question: When can people who have recently been infected with COVID get a booster dose?

Answer: You can take the booster dose only after at least 3 months of recovering from COVID. That is, if you were infected after taking two doses, then you can take a booster dose only after 3 months of recovery.

Question: Can pregnant women get booster dose?

Answer: According to the Ministry of Health, pregnant women should also get a COVID booster dose.