UTS mobile ticketing BIG update: No more rail and platform ticket booking on UTS app as Indian Railways plans to close app from this date, here’s how you can now book online railway tickets

UTS mobile ticketing BIG update: No more rail and platform ticket booking on UTS app as Indian Railways plans to close app from this date, heres how you can now book online railway tickets

The Indian Railways has planned to close the UTS app and has asked commuters to download the RailOne app for local and long-distance ticketing.

RailOne app vs UTS Mobile app update: In a big development for the Indian Railways, the authorities have decided to stop the services of UTS on Mobile app. Notably, the UTS Mobile app was used by commuters of Indian Railways for booking platform and local train tickets on a instant basis. In the recent update, it has been informed that all digital ticketing services will now be available through the railway’s super app,”RailOne”. Here are all the details you need to know about UTS Mobile app and why it has been replaced with the super app, “RailOne”.

Why is RailOne app called super app?

The RailOne app, often called India’s Official Railway SuperApp, is a comprehensive app where users can book platform and unreserved railway ticket. Also, for further promotion, users opening the UTS app are being greeted with a prompt asking them to download RailOne.

Why is Indian Railways closing UTS Mobile app?

The Indian Railways is retiring the UTS Mobile app because the RailOne super app has all the features of the old app.

Is there any discount on RailOne app ticket booking?

In order to promote ticket booking on RailOne book, the Railway Ministry has announced a big discount of 3% discount on the purchase of unreserved tickets booked on the RailOne app using any digital payment mode. Readers should note that this incentive will be available from January 14 to July 14.

How to signup for RailOne app?

In order to login on RailOne app, commuters can use existing IRCTC or UTS credentials.

What are the features of RailOne super app?

Reserved ticket booking Unreserved tickets Platform tickets train information live status complaint registration other passenger facilities

Will R-wallet balance of commuters lapse with UTS retirement?

Regarding the continuation of R-wallet balance, Southern Railway has issued a reassurance on commuter funds, announcing that the existing R-Wallet balance on UTS will remain “completely safe and secure.”

