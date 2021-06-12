Uttar Pradesh lockdown update: Amid let-up in Covid-19 cases, many states have announced unlock measures and relaxations to restart the economy after imposing stringent lockdown to contain the Coronavirus menace. However, the weekend lockdown has been continued in many states. In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has lifted ‘Corona Curfew’ but has extended weekend lockdown restrictions in the state. The new unlock rules came into effect in UP on Wednesday. Also Read - Full Lockdown in Kerala on THESE Days | Check Additional Restrictions Here

According to new Covid-19 guidelines, the UP night curfew will continue in all cities from 7 PM to 7 AM on weekdays. During weekends, UP will be under lockdown from Friday 7 PM till Monday 7 AM.

UP lockdown update: Check Uttar Pradesh weekend curfew restrictions:

Industrial units, essential services, pre-scheduled examinations, medical-related services, state-run public vehicles (with 50% capacity), and emergency health services will continue during UP weekend lockdown.

Marriage and funerals will be allowed in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines.

Markets, commercial establishments, offices will remain closed.

UP Covid-19 cases

Seventy-four more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Friday while 619 fresh cases were reported, taking the state’s total infection tally to 17,01,668, according to a health department bulletin. Since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic last year, the infection has claimed 21,667 lives in the state.