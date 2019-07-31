New Delhi: More than 12 children, including toddlers, were admitted to the hospital on Tuesday night after consuming milk from a temple on the occasion of Shivratri in Indergadi area of Hapur, Uttar Pradesh.
The children were admitted to the emergency section of a government hospital and are in a stable condition now. However, the families have alleged that there was cannabis in the milk that made them sick.
Hapur Sub-Divisional Magistrate Jainath Yadav (SDM) said, “There is a Durga temple where some rituals were going on. Milk was distributed to the children after which they fell ill. They are now stable and are undergoing treatment.”
Guddu, the father of one of the children admitted at the hospital, said, “They consumed milk which was mixed with cannabis. Children fell ill after drinking it.”