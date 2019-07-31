New Delhi: More than 12 children, including toddlers, were admitted to the hospital on Tuesday night after consuming milk from a temple on the occasion of Shivratri in Indergadi area of Hapur, Uttar Pradesh.

The children were admitted to the emergency section of a government hospital and are in a stable condition now. However, the families have alleged that there was cannabis in the milk that made them sick.

Hapur Sub-Divisional Magistrate Jainath Yadav (SDM) said, “There is a Durga temple where some rituals were going on. Milk was distributed to the children after which they fell ill. They are now stable and are undergoing treatment.”

Hapur: Over 12 children were admitted to hospital last night after they consumed milk being distributed at a temple in Indergarhi on the occasion of Shivratri; are stable now. Families allege there was cannabis in the milk. pic.twitter.com/QYoUEQYxXF — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 31, 2019

Guddu, the father of one of the children admitted at the hospital, said, “They consumed milk which was mixed with cannabis. Children fell ill after drinking it.”