Mahoba: A 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by three men after attending a Navratri event in Panwadi area of Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district, police said on Thursday. Also Read - IPL 2020: Kagiso Rabada Says Cricket Has Given Him The Platform to 'Fight For The Right Causes'

The incident took place on Wednesday night when the teenager was returning home after attending an aarti of Goddess Durga for the nine-day festival and was abducted and raped by the three accused, police said. Also Read - IPL 2020, CSK vs MI Predicted Playing XIs, Fantasy Tips, Sharjah Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Full Squads And Weather Forecast For Match 41

Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Shrivastava said, “The case of rape has come to the fore in Panwadi area. Police have acted promptly and all the three accused have been arrested.” Also Read - IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score RR vs SRH, Today's T20 Match 40 Between Rajasthan And Hyderabad Live Updates Dubai: Holder Picks Three as Rajasthan Post 154/6

The accused took her to a secluded place behind her house and raped her, the SP said.

The accused men were arrested on Wednesday night itself and the girl has been sent for a medical examination. Police is probing the matter.