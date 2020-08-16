New Delhi: The Bulandshahr Police in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday arrested two people in connection with the death of US-based scholar Sudiksha Bhati. However, the police also ruled out allegations that the 19-year-old student was eve-teased by the two men, adding that her death was due to a road accident. Also Read - UP Woman Studying in US Dies in Road Accident While Trying to Evade Eve-teasing in Bulandshahr; BSP Demands Action

Addressing a press conference today, the Bulandshahr District Magistrate and SSP said that the two were arrested on the basis of CCTV footage from the location. They said that on August 10, when the accident took place, the two bikes-the one on which the two men were travelling, and the one on which Sudiksha was travelling-were moving in the same direction.

The men’s Royal Enfield was ahead of Sudiksha’s bike and had to apply breaks after an auto, which was in front of the two bikes, suddenly applied breaks. This resulted in Sudiksha’s bike ramming into the Enfield from behind; she fell off the bike and died.

The police also revealed that it was, in fact, Sudiksha’s minor brother, who was driving their bike and not her uncle. Meanwhile, the Enfield duo got scared and got the bike modified; it, too, has been recovered.

Notably, Sudiskha’s family had initially alleged that she had died while trying to evade the two men, who, they had alleged, were passing lewd comments at her and were performing stunts to impress her.

The daughter of a tea seller, Sudiskha had scored 98% marks in class 12 exams, topping Bulandshahr district in the process.

She was awarded a scholarship to study at Babson College, Wellesley, Massachusetts and was due to return to the US later this month.