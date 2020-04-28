In a horrific reminder of the Palghar incident, two priests were on Tuesday found brutally murdered at a temple in Pagona village of Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. Their bodies, mutilated, were recovered from the temple premises, the police said. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: Don't Hike Fees For Academic Session 2020-21, Yogi Adityanath Govt Directs Schools in Wake of COVID-19 Lockdown

According to police reports, the suspect had stolen the belongings of the deceased priests – Jagdish alias Rangi Das and Sher Singh alias Seva Das – a few days ago following which the priests scolded him. In a fit of anger over it, he murdered them today using a sharp weapon and mutilated their bodies.

The accused suspect has been arrested by the UP Police. Further interrogation and investigation is underway.