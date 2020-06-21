New Delhi: In a shocking incident which has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, five girls were found pregnant and one infected with HIV while 57 other girls were found COVID-19 positive in a shelter home for juveniles. As per reports, the Kanpur shelter home inmates were initially screened for coronavirus and during this two inmates were found pregnant. Also Read - Kerala Registers Highest Single-day Spike With 133 COVID Cases, Congress Demands More Testing

Kanpur Commissioner Sudhir Mahadev has, however, maintained that girls were pregnant before they were brought to the shelter home from various districts. An investigation into the matter will still be held, he added. Also Read - Mizoram Extends Total Lockdown in Aizwal Till June 30 in View of Rising COVID Cases | All You Need to Know

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi said that the condition in government shelter homes is “inhuman”. While Congress leader Jitin Prasada demanded strict action against the bofficials and said the reports are “horrific”. Also Read - COVID-19 in Delhi: 3000 New Cases in 24 Hours, Total Tally at 59746; Closely Monitoring Situation, Says AAP Govt

“What has come to light in the Kanpur Juvenile home case is appalling and horrific. One cannot even imagine the horror and the trauma of what these girls have been subjected to. The strictest possible action has to be taken.”

“The government should accept responsibility for this terrible lapse. Within 24 hours, heads should roll starting from the top. Exemplary action and punishment has to be meted out so that such an incident is never repeated again,” added Prasada.