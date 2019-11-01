Sultanpur: In an unfortunate incident, at least five persons died on Friday after inhaling poisonous gas in a septic tank that was being repaired in Katghar Chiranepatti village under Dostpur police station in Sultanpur.

As per reports, six persons had gone down a septic tank to repair it. Within minutes, five of them died. However, the sixth person was taken out unconscious and was rushed to the district hospital in a critical condition.

Expressing grief over the matter, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the person who is currently hospitalised.

In an earlier incident, four labourers died after they were exposed to poisonous gas inside a septic tank in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district.

District official Kundan Kumar had said that the labourers died due to suffocation after they entered the septic tank to remove some construction material. “Prima facie, it is suspected that they died of suffocation inside the septic tank”.

The labourers, who belonged to the same family, were trying to clean the newly-built septic tank in an under-construction building in the Madhuban Kanti village.

A case was also registered into the matter.

(with IANS inputs)