Basti: Five members of a family were killed and two others injured when their car rammed into a truck here on Thursday, police said. The incident took at Puraina crossing when the family was going to Jharkhand from Lucknow. The driver lost control over the vehicle and it rammed into a container from the rear side, they said.

The family members were trapped in the car after the accident. While five among them died, two, the driver and a girl, were injured, police said.

The injured were admitted to a hospital, they added.

The deceased are yet to be identified, police said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the deaths and directed officials to provide the best treatment to the injured.