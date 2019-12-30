New Delhi: Six people died, including two minors, after their car skidded off the road and fell into a canal apparently due to dense fog on Monday in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida. Five others in the vehicle also sustained injuries, the police said.

The incident took place around 11:30 PM on Sunday when a Maruti Ertiga, with 11 people on board veered off the road and fell into the Kherli canal in Dankaur area of Greater Noida. All the occupants were taken to a nearby hospital but six were declared dead. The deceased have been identified as Mahesh (35), Kishan Lal (50), Neeresh (17), Ram Khiladi (75), Mallu (12) and Netrapal (40), all residents of Sambhal district.

“Altogether 11 people were on board the Maruti Ertiga. The car fell into the Kherli canal in the Dankaur area. All 11 were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared six of them dead, while the remaining five are undergoing treatment,” a police spokesperson told news agency PTI.

The police personnel said that another car was accompanying the Ertiga and the occupants were on their way to Delhi. Further investigation is underway.

Temperatures have witnessed a sudden dip in the Delhi and its adjoining districts forming a thick blanket of smog. Several trains have been delayed while flights have been diverted or cancelled as visibility was less than 50 metres on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department had earlier said that there was slight relief for the people of Delhi on Sunday after reeling under the longest cold spell of the last 22 years due to a change in wind direction.