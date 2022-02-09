Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Latest Update: The Election Commission had last month announced that the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022 will be held from February 10 in seven phases and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. Hence, the stage is set for the first phase of assembly elections on February 10 which would continue till March 7. With a total of 403 constituencies, the state is the biggest battleground out of the five total states which would also go to the polls. Currently held by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh will see the polls commence tomorrow wherein people in 11 districts would cast their vote for 58 constituencies. The 11 districts include Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra. For the first phase of poll, the campaigning has ended on Tuesday, marking the start of a 48-hour-long silence period.Also Read - Assembly Election 2022: Here's How One Can Download Digital Voter ID Card on Phone | Step-by-step Guide Here

Recently, the Election Commission has started 'e-EPIC' (Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card), a non-editable and secure PDF version of the electoral photo identity card (EPIC) for the voters who will be exercising their franchise in the state assembly polls.

Voters must note that the e-EPIC is a portable document format(PDF) version of the EPIC which can be downloaded on a mobile phone or in a self-printable form on the computer. They can store the card on their mobile phone, upload it on Digi locker or print it and self-laminate it. This is in addition to PCV EPIC being issued for fresh registration.

The e-EPIC is equally valid as a proof of document for voter identification. In this card, the voters will have a secured QR code with images and demographics like serial number, part number, etc.

Here is how to download a digital voter identity card:

Log on to https://voterportal.eci.gov.in.

Now, click on the option of download E-EPIC.

Enter your e-EPIC number, a one-time password (OTP) will be sent to your registered mobile number.

Then click on Download EPIC.

Or