Lucknow: With the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 just around the corner, the state's BJP unit will launch a door-to-door poll campaign across the state from Tuesday to highlight the UP government's achievements, party state president Swatantra Dev Singh said. And, after the Makar Sankranti on January 14, the ruling party is also scheduled to deploy LED Raths equipped with large TV screens to apprise voters of the government's achievements in the state, he added. The BJP intends to reach out to every household falling under all 92,821 polling centers comprising 1,74,351 polling booths in the state.

"After appraising the state's every assembly constituency of the government's achievement through Jan Vishwas Yatras, the BJP will start door-to-door campaign from Tuesday, added Singh. Under this campaign, party leaders and workers will reach out to people following the Covid protocol and will inform people about the work done by the central and state governments for farmers, workers, women and youths," he said.

"BJP workers and leaders will reach in groups of four to five persons every house falling under 1.74 lakh polling booths within all 403 assembly segments while adhering to the Covid protocol," he said. The campaigner will reach out to voters of all three categories, including women and beneficiaries of different schemes, he said.

After the Makar Sankranti, which falls on January 14 every year, the BJP will also deploy LED Raths equipped with large TV screens to apprise voters of the government’s achievements in the state, he said.

Crisscrossing various parts of each of the 403 assembly segments in the state, LED raths will seek to highlight all social welfare schemes of the government and the improvement in the law and order situation in the state. It will also point out to people the end of goonda raj and mafia raj’ in the state besides the government’s work ensuring the safety of and security of women and appeal people to vote for the BJP, he said. “All MPs, MLAs, ministers, public representatives and party officials will be a part of this campaign,” he added.

