Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls 2027: Samajwadi Party and Congress leaders to meet in national capital on November 23 and 24 over seat-sharing

Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress to hold a two-day meeting in New Delhi on November 23 and 24 to discuss seat-sharing for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

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Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls 2027: Samajwadi Party and Congress leaders meet

New Delhi: The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress are set to hold a two-day meeting in the national capital starting tomorrow to discuss seat-sharing for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, sources said here on Sunday. According to a report carrid by ANI news agency, this will be the first meeting between the two parties regarding the upcoming state Assembly polls, with deliberations in Delhi scheduled to continue for two days on November 23 and 24.

Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress to attend talks

Senior leaders from both SP and the Congress are expected to attend the talks, which will primarily focus on seat-sharing arrangements for the Assembly elections, sources added. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Aradhana Mishra Mona on Friday asserted that the party would contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections to form the government, emphasising that strengthening the party’s organisational structure was her primary priority, the report said.

Speaking on the preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections and the ongoing organisational review exercise, Mishra dismissed speculation of any internal differences within the party and said Congress workers were enthusiastic and motivated.

“We will not contest the 2027 elections merely for the sake of participating; we will fight to form the government. There is no rift. The enthusiasm among the Congress workers is tremendous. They arrived at this review meeting filled with great inspiration. We have a review process to conduct; I will meet with representatives from each district, seek their opinions, and engage in discussions with them.“

2027 Assembly elections draw near

The remarks come as the 2027 Assembly elections draw near, with political parties stepping up their campaigns statewide.

The SP is aiming for a major political comeback in 2027 after suffering consecutive losses in the 2017 and 2022 Assembly polls. A look at their past electoral figures highlights the stakes for both parties.

What happened in UP Assembly Elections 2022?

In the 2022 Assembly Elections (Contested Separately): The SP won 111 of the 347 seats it contested, while the Congress managed just 2 seats out of the 399 it fielded candidates on. In the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections (Contested in Alliance): Operating under the INDIA bloc banner, the coalition yielded a strong turnaround.

The SP secured 37 of the 62 seats it contested, while the Congress won 6 of the 17 seats it contested. Uttar Pradesh, which has 403 Assembly seats, is expected to witness a major contest between the BJP and the SP in 2027, with the Congress also looking to expand its political footprint in the state.

(With inputs from agencies)