Lucknow, Apr 10: A statue of Dr B R Ambedkar, which was recently vandalised, has been rebuilt and given a coat of saffron paint in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun. The district administration of Badaun installed a statue of B R Ambedkar, which was painted in saffron colour.

The development comes after the state government by law officially added 'Ramji' to Ambedkar's name. An Ambedkar statue was vandalised on Friday night in Dugraiyya village in the district reportedly in the presence of police officers and locals.

After a protest, the district administration brought a new statue from Agra and installed it. However, the statue was saffron rather than the usual blue. Surprisingly, BSP leader Hemendra Gautam was also present along with his supporters when the 'saffron' Ambedkar statue was installed.

Uttar Pradesh government’s love for saffron colour is no secret to anyone. From the Chief Minister’s office to various other spots, the colour has become a defining feature of the state. Recently, several parks and dividers were given a coat of saffron paint in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar by Municipal Corporation.

In December last year, an issue raked up after the boundary wall of Haj office in Lucknow was painted in saffron colour. After facing huge flak from the Opposition and Muslim bodies, the boundary wall was later given a cream coat.