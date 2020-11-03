New Delhi: After being quarantined over a complaint by his Dalit neighbour, a man abducted and killed the complainant’s 12-year-old in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich. Also Read - Dalit Atrocities Have Reached New Zenith, Democracy Passing Through Most Tumultuous Times: Sonia Gandhi Attacks Centre

The accused Kaleem, who is a migrant labourer, was arrested on Monday after a brief encounter with police, said Ashok Kumar, ASP Rural. Five people, including three women from the accused's family, were also arrested.

According to reports, the deceased son of former village head Aarti Devi and Onkar was studying in Class 5.

On October 29, he had gone for tuition classes and did not return home till late in the night. His family members informed the police.

The boy was later murdered and his body was thrown into the canal, police said. After killing the boy, Kaleem called the victim’s family and demanded Rs 30 lakh.

Two days later, on October 31, the boy’s body was found in the Saryu canal in Shravasti district.

Police said Kaleem had hidden the boy at his relative Rabia’s home in Shravasti district.

On Friday, Kaleem’s parents Hasan and Ayesha were arrested while on Saturday, his relatives Rabia, Israr Khan and Tahira were held. Kaleem was later held following an encounter in which he was injured.

The police have recovered a country-made pistol, ammunition, the victim’s cycle and school books.

The ASP said Kaleem admitted during interrogation that he felt insulted after he was quarantined on the complaint of Omkar when he returned from Mumbai.

A heavy deployment of forces has been made in the village in view of the matter being communally sensitive.

(With inputs from IANS)